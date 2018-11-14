Saskatoon police seize guns, knives after armed robbery

Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Saskatoon's Mount Royal neighbourhood.

On Monday night, police were called to a reported fight in a bar on the 2400 block of 22nd St. W. When they arrived, the suspects had already fled.

They found a man who told them he had been robbed of his wallet at knifepoint. He said he knew the suspects.

Police then found the suspect's vehicle parked on Avenue L South. Officers surrounded the vehicle and arrested two people inside, where police found a machete, a knife, a sawed-off rifle and ammunition.

After that, police arrested a third suspect in a home on Barber Crescent.

Charges against the three include pointing a firearm, robbery and breach of probation.