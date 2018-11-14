Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon police seize guns, knives after armed robbery

Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Saskatoon's Mount Royal neighbourhood.

3 people arrested, charged with robbery, weapons charges

CBC News ·
Saskatoon police have arrested three people and charged them with robbery and pointing a firearm. (Albert Couillard/CBC )

On Monday night, police were called to a reported fight in a bar on the 2400 block of 22nd St. W. When they arrived, the suspects had already fled.

They found a man who told them he had been robbed of his wallet at knifepoint. He said he knew the suspects.

Police then found the suspect's vehicle parked on Avenue L South. Officers surrounded the vehicle and arrested two people inside, where police found a machete, a knife, a sawed-off rifle and ammunition.

After that, police arrested a third suspect in a home on Barber Crescent.

Charges against the three include pointing a firearm, robbery and breach of probation.

