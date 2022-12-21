Saskatoon police seize drugs, firearms and 2,700 rounds of ammo in meth trafficking bust

Two Saskatoon men are facing more than 70 criminal charges following their arrests for methamphetamine trafficking on Friday, Saskatoon police say.

In a news release, police said raids on two homes led to the seizure 8.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.2 grams of cocaine and 7.3 kilograms of cannabis products. The haul of weapons included a loaded shotgun, a sawed-off shotgun, an assault rifle, handguns, brass knuckles, body armour, a machete, drug paraphernalia and more than 2,700 rounds of ammunition.

The first accused was arrested when police executed a warrant in the 400 block of Streb Way in the Parkridge neighbourhood with the assistance of the tactical support unit.

"The warrant execution was considered high risk because of the presence of firearms," police say in the release.

The accused, 33, was found in a garage but refused to leave immediately. He was taken safely into custody about an hour later following negotiations with crisis negotiators, according to the release.

About 45 minutes later, police say, investigators executed a second warrant at a home in the 300 block of Hampton Circle in the Hampton Village neighborhood and arrested the second accused, 33.

Police are continuing to investigate after finding $100,000 worth of tools and six vehicles. They say more charges are expected.