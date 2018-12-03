Saskatoon police seek man charged with luring children

Police in Saskatoon are looking for a 24-year-old man accused of luring teenagers over a social media app.

"It was reported that, beginning in April of 2018, the suspect initiated conversations with the victims through the app and arranged for sexual favours in exchange for money and drugs," a release from the Saskatoon Police Service Vice unit read.

Police said the investigation was prompted by a criminal complaint filed by a 17-year-old girl. At least one more victim was later identified. They are asking anyone with similar experiences to contact them directly as these may not be isolated incidents.

Police issued a warrant for 24-year-old Alexander Tokaryk, who was described as six feet tall and 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He faces two charges of luring a child along with charges related to trafficking heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis and unlawful distribution of cannabis.