Saskatoon police seek help investigating 10th homicide of year

Saskatoon police want the public's help in tracking down three 'persons of interest' who may have information about the city's 10th homicide of the year.

Police were stopped by people in a white minivan at 21st St. West and Avenue W around 11:30 a.m. CST on Dec. 1. The people in the van were carrying a 21-year-old man who had been shot.

The man died in hospital.

Hours later, police released a surveillance photo from what appears to be an apartment stairwell. It shows two men and a woman going up the stairs. Police did not say where, or when, the photo had been taken.

Two of the people have been identified as Reagan Opoonechaw and Kasseigh Opoonechaw. Police don't know the identity of the other man yet.

"They may have information to offer investigators," police said in a news release.