Saskatoon police searching for missing woman, 6-year-old son

Police in Saskatoon are searching for a missing 48-year-old woman and her young child.

Dawn Walker, who is well known in the Indigenous and literary communities, was last seen on Friday evening at a business on the 300 block of Owen Manor. She may be with her six-year-old son Vincent Jansen, according to police.

Walker is believed to be driving a red 2021 Ford F-150 with the licence plate 451 MRP.

She's five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build, blond hair and brown eyes. Her son is four feet two inches tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Walker, also known as Dawn Dumont Walker, is the executive operating officer of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and is a well-known author. She also ran for the federal Liberal Party in Saskatoon in 2021.

Dawn Walker was last seen on Friday. (Submitted by Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations)

Police said Walker has not been in contact with friends or family which is out of character.

The FSIN put out a news release early Monday morning, stating they believe Walker is "significantly at risk."

Anyone with information dealing with the whereabouts of either Walker or her son is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.