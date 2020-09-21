Saskatoon police searching for missing woman
Police in Saskatoon are searching for a 46-year-old woman who may be in a vulnerable state.
Tera Gulbranson last seen Sept. 16-17
Tera Gulbranson was last seen on the 300 block of Camponi Place sometime between Sept.16-17.
Gulbranson is 5'6" tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has short, light brown hair, blue eyes and her bottom teeth are crooked.
She has a 'tree of life' tattoo on her wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.