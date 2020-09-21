Saskatoon police searching for missing woman

Police in Saskatoon are searching for a 46-year-old woman who may be in a vulnerable state.

Tera Gulbranson was last seen on the 300 block of Camponi Place sometime between Sept.16-17.

Gulbranson is 5'6" tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has short, light brown hair, blue eyes and her bottom teeth are crooked.

She has a 'tree of life' tattoo on her wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

