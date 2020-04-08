Saskatoon Police searching for missing a 21-year-old woman

Saskatoon Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing a 21-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Sable Delorme-Quewezance.

Delorme-Quewezance is about five feet and six inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen with a pink backpack.

If anyone has seen her they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.