Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon Police searching for missing a 21-year-old woman
Saskatoon

Saskatoon Police searching for missing a 21-year-old woman

Saskatoon Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing a 21-year-old woman. Her name is Sable Delorme-Quewezance.

Sable Delorme-Quewezance was last seen with a pink backpack

CBC ·
Sable Delorme-Quewezance is about 5-foot-6 with brown hair and brown eyes. (Submitted by the Saskatoon Police Service)

Saskatoon Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing a 21-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Sable Delorme-Quewezance.

Delorme-Quewezance is about five feet and six inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen with a pink backpack.

If anyone has seen her they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News