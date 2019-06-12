Saskatoon police searching for missing 79-year-old man

Saskatoon police are searching for a missing man with mental health issues.

Allan Crawford was seen leaving St. Paul's Hospital at 9:30 a.m. CST Monday morning in a wheelchair.

Crawford stands about 6'1, and was wearing a dark brown jacket, sunglasses and black pants that have red tape at the bottom of them.

Police said Crawford's family is concerned for his well-being.

Crawford may be driving either a red 2019 Dodge Caravan with the licence plate 720 LJQ or a brown 2002 Buick LeSabre with the licence plate 084 KZL.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.