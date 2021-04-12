Saskatoon Police searching for 14-year-old missing girl

Saskatoon Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Katlyn Courtepatte was last seen April 10, at around 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of 8th St. E. Police say she could be in a vulnerable state.

Courtepatte is described as having dyed bright red, shoulder length hair, a nose piercing and a dollar sign tattoo on her right middle finder. She is around 160lbs and 5'4".

Anyone with information is being asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.