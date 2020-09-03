Saskatoon police searching for 13-year-old girl

Police in Saskatoon are searching for a missing teen who was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Keliyah Bedard-Tootoosis was last seen in the 700 block of Childers Crescent at midnight.

Police are worried about her safety because she may be in a vulnerable state.

Bedard-Tootoosis is five-foot-seven-inches and weighs 130 pounds. She has dark brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen the girl is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.