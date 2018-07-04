Saskatoon police search for 4 suspects armed with shotgun, machete in home invasion

Saskatoon police are asking the public to come forward with any information after an apartment was raided by four armed assailants Wednesday morning in the Confederation Park neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses said four men forced their way into the apartment armed with a machete, a shotgun and bear spray. Two teens inside the apartment suffered minor injuries from a machete.

The group stole some electronics before running off.

All four suspects are believed to be teenage boys. They were dressed in red and black with bandanas and masks over their faces. Three of the suspects were about five-feet-eleven-inches, while one was noticeably smaller.

The group was known to the people inside. It's believed they were driving a silver SUV with damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police.