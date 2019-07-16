Saskatoon police seek suspect after woman wakes up, sees man in bedroom touching himself, hits him in face

Saskatoon police are looking for a man who sneaked into a woman's bedroom while she was sleeping and started touching himself.

Police got a report around 5 a.m. CST Saturday from a woman who lives on the 1100 block of Sixth Street E.

She told police she had awoken to find a man she did not know in her bedroom. The man then allegedly undressed and "touched himself in a sexual manner."

The woman hit the man in the face several times and pushed him out of her home, according to police. She was not physically injured.

A police dog was unable to track the man down. He is described as between 50 and 60 years of age, balding with white hair and a white beard. Police said he may have marks on his face from the woman's strikes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.