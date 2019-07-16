Saskatoon police seek suspect after woman wakes up, sees man in bedroom touching himself, hits him in face
Suspect described as 50 to 60 years old, might have marks on face
Saskatoon police are looking for a man who sneaked into a woman's bedroom while she was sleeping and started touching himself.
Police got a report around 5 a.m. CST Saturday from a woman who lives on the 1100 block of Sixth Street E.
She told police she had awoken to find a man she did not know in her bedroom. The man then allegedly undressed and "touched himself in a sexual manner."
The woman hit the man in the face several times and pushed him out of her home, according to police. She was not physically injured.
A police dog was unable to track the man down. He is described as between 50 and 60 years of age, balding with white hair and a white beard. Police said he may have marks on his face from the woman's strikes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.