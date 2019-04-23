Saskatoon police officer resigns after sexual assault guilty plea, conditional discharge

A 16-year-member of the Saskatoon Police Service has resigned after pleading guilty to a count of sexual assault, effective immediately.

Robert Brown received a conditional discharge in April after pleading guilty to an incident that happened while he was off-duty.

He was given a year of probation and 75 hours of community service.

The assault happened on Remembrance Day in 2017 at the Sergeant Hugh Cairns VC Armoury, according to the Saskatoon Police Service and the Department of National Defence.

The victim was a civilian who attended the event, according to the department.

After the charges were laid, Brown was suspended by the Saskatoon police with pay.

Now that Brown has resigned, an internal review by the Saskatoon Police Service will be suspended.