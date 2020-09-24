Saskatoon homeowner finds apparent old explosive while excavating backyard

A Saskatoon homeowner found what seems to be an old explosive in their backyard Wednesday evening.

The homeowner found the device while excavating their backyard on 109th Street in the city's east end around 6:30 p.m. CST, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said.

An examination of the device found it to be several years old and inactive, police said,

Police informed neighbours and called in the military to help investigate.

Officers, members of the SPS explosives disposal unit and Canadian Armed Forces members from the base in Dundurn combed the neighbourhood for other devices, but found none.

The area was cleared early Thursday afternoon, police say.