Saskatoon police officers fatally shoot armed man

Saskatoon police officers were involved in a shooting Saturday evening that left one man dead.

Police have released more details of the incident that took place around 8 p.m. CST Saturday evening near Valley Road and Dundonald Avenue.

Just before 8 p.m. police in Saskatoon were notified that Warman RCMP were responding to a call about a man in distress.

He was reported to be driving a vehicle to Saskatoon and making threats to hurt himself while in possession of a handgun.

RCMP deflated his vehicle's tires, partially disabling the vehicle. Saskatoon police officers then responded to the scene of Dundonald Ave and Valley road.

When municipal police and RCMP officers encountered the man, he refused to comply with their commands and fired his gun.

Officers perceived a threat and opened fire. The man was then taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

No officers sustained physical injuries during the incident.

Throughout the incident police were in contact with several individuals including the Saskatoon Police Service's Crisis Negotiation Unit,

The ministry of justice has been contacted and a request for independent oversight has been made according to a release from the Saskatoon Police.

The 27-year-old man's identity will not be released at this time. An autopsy is pending and more details will be released when they are available.

A number of vehicles can be seen along Valey Road at the site of a fatal shooting involving a Saskatoon police officer. (CBC News)

Police had closed off a section of Valley Road about two kilometres south of Montgomery Place and were turning vehicles back in both directions.

A number of vehicles, including police cruisers, could be seen parked about 500 metres from the police barrier along a bend in the road.

The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime and Forensic Identification Unit are investigating.