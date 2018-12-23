Saskatoon police officer involved in fatal shooting
A Saskatoon police officer involved in a shooting Friday evening that's left one man dead.
Shooting took place near Valley Road and Dundonald Avenue
A Saskatoon police officer was involved in a shooting Friday evening that left one man dead.
Police have released few details of the incident that took place around 8 p.m. Friday evening near Valley Road and Dundonald Avenue.
The man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.
The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating.
Police say more details will be released today.