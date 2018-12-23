Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon police officer involved in fatal shooting

Shooting took place near Valley Road and Dundonald Avenue

Saskatoon police say one man is dead following a shooting that involved one of its officers. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

A Saskatoon police officer was involved in a shooting Friday evening that left one man dead.

Police have released few details of the incident that took place around 8 p.m. Friday evening near Valley Road and Dundonald Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime and Forensic Identification Unit is investigating.

Police say more details will be released today.

