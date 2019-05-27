Saskatoon police call death 'suspicious' after man found fatally injured on Meewasin Trail

A man is dead after being found badly injured on the Meewasin Trail, and Saskatoon police say it's suspicious.

Police were called to a section of the trail where there is a gazebo and pedestrian bridge, not far from the University Bridge on the west side of the river, around 6:45 p.m. CST on Sunday.

The 36-year-old man was under the pedestrian bridge.

Police say he was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died from his injuries.

At present, police are not sharing details on the nature of the death, or the man's name.

Saskatoon police's Forensic Identification Section and Major Crimes, along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.