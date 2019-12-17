Sask. cops seize more than 230 kgs of cannabis, 2,000 vape pens in massive bust

A man and woman have been charged with drug offences after a large bust this week.

On Sunday and Monday, police executed search warrants on the 2400 block of Hanover Avenue, the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road, at a storage locker facility in the 3000 block of 11th Street W. and at an acreage west of the city in the Grandora area.

Police say they seized 232 kilograms of cannabis, nearly five kilograms of shatter (a cannabis concentrate), more than 2,000 THC oil vape pens and half a kilogram of psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

Officers also seized $4,600 in cash, a .40 calibre pistol, two stun guns and three vehicles.

Members of the Saskatoon Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), Saskatoon police and RCMP were involved in the four-month investigation.

A 44-year-old man is facing charges including unauthorized possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, psilocybin trafficking, breach of probation and possession of the proceeds of crime.

A 22-year-old woman is also facing drug possession charges.

The CFSEU is an investigative body comprised of officers from partner agencies from the Saskatoon Police Service, Prince Albert Police Service, Regina Police Service and The RCMP 'F' Division designed to expose, investigate, disrupt, dismantle and prosecute organized crime enterprises.