Saskatoon police looking for information after woman killed in hit-and-run on 33rd Street

Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of 33rd St. at about 9:15 p.m. CST on Monday where they found a woman with severe life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from police.

Ambulance and fire crews were also called to the scene and tried to save the woman's life, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The collision analyst unit is investigating.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or may have surveillance video of the area is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.