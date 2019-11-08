Saskatoon police investigating sudden death

Saskatoon police were at the scene of a sudden death Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 400 block of 5th Avenue N. shortly before 9 a.m.

They had received a report of an unknown problem.

A number of police cars are currently in the back alley on the block.

Police officers concentrating their attention on an area near a dumpster in the back lane of the 400 block of 5th Avenue North. Numerous police on scene, sections of alleyway taped off. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxecrime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxecrime</a> <a href="https://t.co/QyRPsXT3ba">pic.twitter.com/QyRPsXT3ba</a> —@_MorganModjeski

Saskatoon Police Service said officers with the major crime and forensic identification sections are in the early stages of their investigation.

There's no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

Saskatoon has had 15 homicides this year.