Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon police investigating sudden death
Saskatoon

Saskatoon police investigating sudden death

Saskatoon police were at the scene of a sudden death Friday morning on the 400 block of 5th Avenue N.

Officers called to 400 block of 5th Avenue N. shortly before 9 a.m. Friday morning

CBC News ·
Police cordoned off an area in a back alley Friday morning. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

Saskatoon police were at the scene of a sudden death Friday morning.  

Officers were called to the 400 block of 5th Avenue N. shortly before 9 a.m.

They had received a report of an unknown problem.

A number of police cars are currently in the back alley on the block.

Saskatoon Police Service said officers with the major crime and forensic identification sections are in the early stages of their investigation.

There's no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

Saskatoon has had 15 homicides this year. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|