Saskatoon police hand out more than 30 tickets to people allegedly taking photos of fatal crash

Saskatoon police have handed out more than 30 distracted driving tickets to people police say took photos of Wednesday's fatal crash on Circle Drive.

Police say what the drivers did was illegal.

A 51-year-old man died after three tractor-trailers crashed in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning. The man who died was one of the drivers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person involved in the crash was injured.

A 51-year-old man died after three tractor-trailers crashed in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. CST on Circle Drive near the College Drive exit.

Traffic was restricted in area throughout much of the day and into the evening. Police say several drivers were caught taking photos as they drove by.

The tickets handed out started at $580, according to Saskatoon police.