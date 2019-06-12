Saskatoon Police want to hear from people who've had contact with 'God the Mother' missionaries

Saskatoon police are going online to separate fact from fiction in the case of a religious group called "God the Mother."

The service posted on its Facebook page that it's had numerous inquiries from the public about the group's activities in the city. People are concerned about the group's behaviour on doorsteps and on the street.

"We haven't had any of those reports come to us that anyone was harmed or anything like that on their doorstep. It's just people trying to sell an idea right now," said Julie Clark with Saskatoon Police.

"If you do see this group, or have someone on your doorstep trying to sell you something in an aggressive manner and they're not leaving or anything like that, call police. Tell us about your experience. Call 911 if you're afraid, there's absolutely no harm in that."

Clark says there is nothing to suggest that the group is involved in human trafficking, as was suggested in one online post.

Police encourage the public to use common sense when someone comes door-knocking. They suggest people ask about the person's credentials, and ask for a name, contact information and the name of the group or agency that they're representing.