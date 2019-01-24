Saskatoon police show off new test for suspected drug-impaired drivers

Saskatoon police gave the media a demonstration on Thursday of the machines used by officers on suspected drug-impaired drivers.

The device — the Drager DrugTest 5000 oral fluid tester — was approved by the federal government and purchased by the province for $6,000 per machine.

The machine tests saliva for both cocaine and THC, the main ingredient in cannabis that makes someone high.

"This instrument requires the police to have reasonable suspicion that there's been recent usage," said Saskatoon police Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar.

"So if a person, for example, came through a checkstop smelling of freshly consumed cannabis … that would give us reason to believe that they recently consumed, or if they made an admission to consuming within the previous few hours."

Positive tests will result in further investigation and police asking for a blood sample.

"These tests only prove whether [the drug is] present. The impairment is proved through the [drug recognition expert] test," Barbar said.

"So that's where an expert evaluates a person and conducts certain physical tests, and that testimony, to the court, will then prove impairment."

He said it is a very similar process to testing and evaluating for alcohol impairment.

Barbar said the Drager device, like other electronics, is sensitive to temperature and will not operate if its internal temperature is at zero degrees Celsius.

"It certainly wouldn't be used outdoors, but within the confines of the vehicle that's heated it can be used," he said.

The province purchased 15 devices — nine for the RCMP and six for municipal police, including one each in Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Prince Albert and Estevan.

Forces in training process

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan RCMP said its officers will be trained on the machines next week.

The force will disperse its nine units strategically across the province. Once the officers are trained, the machines should be in the field in the next couple of months.

Regina police have also received the device. They said officer training will take place within weeks and the machine will then be used to help detect impaired drivers.

The federal government's blood drug concentrations regulations came into effect in June 2018.

For THC, the prohibited levels are:

At or over two nanograms but under five ng of THC per millilitre of blood for a straight summary conviction offence.

At or over five ng of THC per ml of blood for the drug-alone hybrid offence.

At or over 2.5 ng of THC per ml of blood, combined with 50 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, for the drugs-with-alcohol hybrid offence.

In September, the provincial government introduced zero tolerance rules for drug impaired drivers. They include zero tolerance for all drug-impaired drivers, immediate licence suspensions, vehicle seizures for up to 60 days and a licence suspension for up to five years if convicted.

"There may be new laws. The message is going to remain the same," said SGI spokesperson Tyler McMurchy.

"If you're doing anything that impairs you, plan a safe ride home only drive sober."