Saskatoon's Major Crime unit investigating death of 13-year-old girl found in 'medical distress' Sunday
Saskatoon's Major Crime unit is investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl.
Girl was taken to hospital on Sunday, died Tuesday
Saskatoon's Major Crime unit is investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl.
On Sunday, emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Avenue S South, according to a police news release.
Officers found the 13-year-old girl in 'medical distress.'
She was taken to hospital, where she died Tuesday.
The Major Crime unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating, police said.