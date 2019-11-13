Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon's Major Crime unit investigating death of 13-year-old girl found in 'medical distress' Sunday
Saskatoon

Saskatoon's Major Crime unit investigating death of 13-year-old girl found in 'medical distress' Sunday

Saskatoon's Major Crime unit is investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Girl was taken to hospital on Sunday, died Tuesday

CBC News ·
Saskatoon police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

Saskatoon's Major Crime unit is investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl.

On Sunday, emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Avenue S South, according to a police news release.

Officers found the 13-year-old girl in 'medical distress.'

She was taken to hospital, where she died Tuesday.

The Major Crime unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating, police said.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|