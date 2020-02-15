Saskatoon police report reviews crime concerns around Circle Drive underpasses

Saskatoon's Board of Police Commissioners will be talking about some controversial pedestrian underpasses at its meeting on Thursday.

In August, the Mount Royal Community Association told the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners that its biggest safety concern in the area was a series of three pedestrian underpasses running underneath Circle Drive.

A report to the board said that people in the area were worried the walkways were fuelling crime in the neighbourhood and were a hub for drug activity and vandalism.

"You don't necessarily feel 100 percent safe in the tunnels," said community association president Steven Schmidt.

"When you see graffiti, when you see garbage, it certainly makes you feel more uneasy."

Two special constables looked at five years of crime reports in the area, from January 2015 to September 2019.

They found 80 calls concerning the area, including 21 assaults, robberies and threats, and 30 instances where suspects used the tunnels to escape from police.

However, the police's crime mapping software didn't show a higher level of crime around the underpasses compared to the surrounding neighbourhood.

Ultimately, the report said evidence doesn't point conclusively whether the underpasses are dangerous or not.

Traffic concerns

Originally, people from the area recommended that the underpasses be closed at night to deter criminal activity.

However, there's concern that closing the underpasses will mean people will try to cross Circle Drive above ground, creating a dangerous traffic safety situation.

"You see people up there on occasion already," said Schmidt.

"So, if those tunnels were gone, I do think you pose a huge risk of more people crossing illegally."

After researching underpasses in other cities, the constables noted the cleanliness and condition of the underpasses can affect crime in the area.

As well, increased foot traffic could also make the underpass safer.

Schmidt thinks decreasing the number of tunnels might be a good idea.

"What would it look like to reduce that down to maybe one tunnel where you then you have more foot traffic and people going through that? That in turn deters crime."

The Board of Police Commissioners meeting will be held at 3 p.m. CST on Thursday.