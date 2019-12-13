Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon police charge teen in connection with city's 16th murder
Saskatoon Police have charged a 17-year-old-male with first degree murder in connection with the death of Winston Littlecrow.

Youth arrested at a residence in the 300 block of Avenue H South

Winston Littlecrow died in hospital after being found with a suspected gunshot wound in Saskatoon's Mount Royal neighbourhood on Dec. 7, 2019. (Flora Kinistino/Supplied)

Thursday afternoon members of the Guns and Gangs Unit descended on a residence in the 300 block of Avenue H South where they arrested the male without incident. 

Last Saturday morning Littlecrow was found lying face-down on a sidewalk at the corner of 23rd Street W. and Avenue X N in the city's Mount Royal neighbourhood suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

People tried to save Littlecrow, but the 35-year-old died as a result of his injuries, becoming Saskatoon's 16th homicide of 2019. 

The 17-year-old male has also been charged with possession of a firearm.

Police are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to an investigator in Major Crimes or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

