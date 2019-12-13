Saskatoon police charge teen in connection with city's 16th homicide

Saskatoon Police have charged a 17-year-old-male with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Winston Littlecrow.

Thursday afternoon members of the Guns and Gangs Unit descended on a residence in the 300 block of Avenue H S. where they arrested the male without incident.

Last Saturday morning Littlecrow was found lying face-down on a sidewalk at the corner of 23rd Street W. and Avenue X N. in the city's Mount Royal neighbourhood, suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

People tried to save Littlecrow, but the 35-year-old died as a result of his injuries, becoming Saskatoon's 16th homicide of 2019.

The 17-year-old male has also been charged with possession of a firearm.

Police are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to an investigator in Major Crimes or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.