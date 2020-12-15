Saskatoon police charge man and woman after boy found on roof, another confined to bedroom

Saskatoon police have charged a man and woman after a young boy was found on the roof of a home in Saskatoon's north-end.

Police say they got reports about the boy on Dec. 7 around 12:30 p.m. CST in the 600 block of Lenore Drive. When officers arrived the boy had already been brought down safely, police say.

However, officers found another boy inside of the home who was confined to a bedroom.

The 36-year-old woman and 28-year-old man who live in the home were later arrested after an investigation.

The woman is facing numerous charges, including two counts each of failing to provide necessities of life, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and forcible confinement, along with three counts of assault with a weapon.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

Police say the victims were two boys, aged 4 and 7-years old, and a 10-year-old girl.