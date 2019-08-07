Saskatoon police charge man in death of Richard Fernuk, city's 9th homicide of year

The Saskatoon Police Service has charged a man in the city's ninth homicide of the year.

The 37-year-old man, whom police have not named, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and unlawful confinement in the death of Richard Fernuk, 68.

The accused man will make his first court appearance in Saskatoon on Thursday afternoon. Police don't believe he was known to Fernuk.

Fernuk's body was found in an apartment building on the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue on Saturday. Police had been asked to check on Fernuk.

Fernuk had gone to the hospital Thursday night complaining of chest pains linked to a pre-existing heart condition, according to police.

He received treatment and checked himself out four hours later, police said.