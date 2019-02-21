Saskatoon police board to discuss proposed carding policy

Saskatoon police are explicitly stating that race alone — either real or perceived — cannot constitute grounds for stopping someone to ask them for information.

Being in a high-crime area also doesn't call for an identification check, according to a draft of Saskatoon police's Contact Interview Policy, which is set to be discussed at the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners Thursday afternoon.

It comes in response to a Saskatchewan Police Commission policy that was announced last year.

Contact interviews, commonly known as 'carding' or 'street checks,' are initiated by officers when there isn't a specific offence they're asking about, according to a police review.

People are not legally required to answer questions, and while there have been calls for police to disclose that before carding someone, the review does not say it's a requirement for officers.

The review also states that all officers will receive training in implicit bias — subconscious feelings that may affect the way they relate to people of different races.

Indigenous woman shares carding experience

Carding is a topic that Emily Bear feels passionate about.

The Indigenous woman from Saskatoon says she was out for a walk in 2015 the last time an officer asked for her ID. She was wearing sweat pants and a hoodie.

Bear said the officer told her she matched the description of someone they were looking for.

"At first I was in shock because I was like really deep in thought in my walk," she said.

"Then this wave of rage came over me. I'm like, do I match the description, like is this actually what this person looks like or is it the fact that I look that I'm Indigenous — that I was Native — and I'm dressed in more casual clothing as opposed to what I would normally wear?"

"It wasn't until I became a parent in my 20s that it started to bother me because then I thought 'this is something that my kids are gonna have to deal with,'" Emily Bear said of carding. (Submitted by Emily Bear)

She said being stopped by police was something that initially scared her when she was younger, but she became desensitised to it over time since it happened fairly regularly.

Still, her feelings about talking to police weren't positive.

"When it was happening to me it felt like I was doing something wrong… for just being in that area, or just walking there," she said.

When she had children of her own, she started wondering if they would have to be careful about what they wear for fear that they'd be stopped in the street by police.

"I'm just more cognitive about how I dress in public, which is sad I think," she said.

Carding of Indigenous people 'the elephant in the room'

Looking over the contact interview review, Bear sees progress has been made.

For example, the police review states contact interviews "may only be conducted in a manner that respects and protects the rights of the public...and may not be conducted by members of SPS on a random or arbitrary basis."

However, she said the revamped policy is missing something: it doesn't mention the word Indigenous.

"That's the elephant in the room," she said.

"Let's acknowledge that this happens to Indigenous people. This is something that for us this is a norm, and that's why they're having this public agenda," Bear said.

In 2016, parents and children gathered in Saskatoon calling for an end to police carding and racial profiling. (CBC)

The review's reference to controversial carding is limited to a few lines.

"Criticisms pertaining to a small portion of the intelligence gathering process, commonly referred to as 'carding' has resulted in a considerable amount of discussion in the public forum," the review said.

According to the review, all officers will receive initial training on the new carding policy by this spring.

Reasons officers must have for contact interviews:

There's no reason for a person to be in a commercial, industrial area

Person is acting in a concerning way

Person appears lost or in need of assistance

