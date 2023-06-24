Saskatoon police call for public's help to find missing teenager

Police are still searching for a teenager who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

The Saskatoon Police Service said Exodus Tobaccojuice, 13, was reported missing on June 11 and was last seen on Tuesday.

Police did not specify where she was last seen on Tuesday.

She is about five feet, eight inches tall with long black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 125 lbs.

Tobaccojuice was last seen wearing a red and black checkered jacket, light blue jeans and white shoes.

Police are requesting any information about Tobaccojuice's location to contact police at 306-975-8300 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.