Son seeks witnesses to Saskatoon police altercation that left his dad in ICU with brain injury

WARNING: This story contains distressing details and imagery.

Ryan Ratt says his father, Raymond Montgard, is not a perfect man out on the streets.

He has a criminal record, Ratt says, and according to police, Montgard was recently on outstanding warrants for assault with a weapon and break and enter.

"But I don't think anybody deserves to go through what he's going through," Ratt said.

Montgard, 51, is nearly three weeks into his stay in the intensive care unit at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital, following a June 23 altercation with Saskatoon police officers in which Montgard was shot with a stun gun.

Montgard has a brain injury which required surgeons to remove some of his skull, Ratt said. He can't fully use his arms or legs yet and may never be able to move his right arm again, Ratt added. He can move his fingers and toes and sort of nod his head.

"Just hard to see him like that," Ratt said.

Here's some video Ratt shared with me of Montgard in ICU at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://t.co/PGvnOnDI10">pic.twitter.com/PGvnOnDI10</a> —@gqinsk

Ratt has questions about what happened between his father and police officers, namely, what kind of additional force, if any, was used that night.

Besides two stun gun marks on his chest, Montgard had a black eye and bruises on both sides of his head after the confrontation, Ratt said.

"I want to see some concrete evidence," Ratt said. "I want to see a video or something. His injuries don't describe falling down and hitting your head on one side."

What police said about the encounter

The Saskatoon Police Service released a statement on June 24, one day after the incident, but declined to comment on Monday, citing the ongoing investigation by the Regina Police Service.

Chris Rhodes, the president of the union for local officers, said the association would continue to fully support involved members "throughout a full and thorough [external] investigation."

According to the Saskatoon police statement, at about 8 p.m. CST on June 23 officers were looking for a man wanted on warrants who was wearing a black and white shirt and riding a bicycle.

A few minutes later, officers spotted Montgard, who they said matched the description. Montgard was not the person they were looking for, though he too had outstanding warrants.

"The male refused to stop and continued riding his bicycle before abandoning it on Avenue A," the release stated. "He then fled on foot into a restaurant where a pursuing officer confronted him in the kitchen.

"The male referenced being in possession of a firearm."

The co-owner of Picaro and Cohen's Beer Republic on the 100 block of Avenue A confirmed to CBC News that the incident happened there.

Montgard went out the back door of the restaurant and encountered more officers, according to the police release.

"The male, who was reaching into the back of his shorts, threatened to shoot," the statement read. "An officer deployed a CEW [conducted energy weapon] which caused the male to fall and suffer an injury."

Montgard was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition, according to the release.

Ratt says he took this photo about a week after the altercation. (Ryan Ratt)

The police release did not state whether officers found a gun or any other type of weapon on Montgard.

The incident will be reviewed by Saskatoon Police's use-of-force committee.

"When I asked my dad if he reached into shorts or threatened to shoot or anything, he shook his head instantaneously," Ratt said.

Son asking bystanders to come forward with video

Ratt lives out of town and did not witness the incident. He's asking anyone with information or perhaps even cell phone footage to come forward.

The Saskatoon Police Service said in its release that Regina Police's investigation will include a review of in-car camera video.

'He's always been there for me,' Ryan Ratt said of his father Raymond Montgard. (Ryan Ratt)

Montguard lives in Saskatoon and is a member of the Clearwater River Dene Nation in Saskatchewan's far northwest.

Ratt said the incident brings up "the trust issues" between Indigenous people and the police.

"It's never been there," he said of that trust. "And I don't know if it ever will be there, especially after stuff like this keeps happening."

A civilian-run Saskatchewan incident response team is expected to take over investigations into future police-involved shootings or serious injuries beginning this fall.