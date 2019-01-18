Saskatoon police investigating bank robbery in Stonebridge

Police in Saskatoon are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Officers said a man entered a bank on the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue S. and passed the teller a note which demanded cash.

The note indicated he was armed, although did not take out a weapon.

The man managed to escape with cash before police arrived. No one was hurt.

Police say the man is around six feet two inches tall and is around 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a long black jacket and ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 1-306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.