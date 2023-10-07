Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatoon·New

Saskatoon police are investigating the city's the ninth homicide of the year

Saskatoon police are asking the public for assistance in their investigation into the death of a 38-year-old man on Saturday.

An injured 38-year-old man found in the backyard of a Massey Place home died in the hospital on Saturday

CBC News ·
Saskatoon police vehicle
The Saskatoon Police Service is asking the public for help in their investigation of the ninth homicide of the year. A 38-year-old man died in the hospital after being found injured in a Massey Place neighbourhood on Saturday morning. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year. 

Officers responded to a report of an injured man in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of Mackie Cres. in the city's Massey Place neighbourhood on Saturday at about 5:50 a.m.

On arrival, they found a 38-year old man. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, the police said in a news release.

Detectives from the Major Crime and Forensic Identification Sections are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now