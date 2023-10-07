Saskatoon police are investigating the city's the ninth homicide of the year

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.

Officers responded to a report of an injured man in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of Mackie Cres. in the city's Massey Place neighbourhood on Saturday at about 5:50 a.m.

On arrival, they found a 38-year old man. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, the police said in a news release.

Detectives from the Major Crime and Forensic Identification Sections are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.