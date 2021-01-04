Saskatoon police arrest 2 men after finding sawed-off shotgun near vehicle crash

Police in Saskatoon have arrested two men after allegedly finding a sawed-off gun near a vehicle on Circle Drive Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Circle Drive S. just after 8:30 p.m. CST on Jan. 3 to respond to a motor vehicle accident.

When they arrived, the vehicle had been abandoned and footprints were found in the snow heading toward Diefenbaker Park.

After searching the vehicle, police said they found ammunition inside. A police dog was sent out to track the subjects and found a loaded, sawed-off shotgun near the scene.

The dog also located the two subjects, who were arrested.

Police said the men will be charged with numerous firearms offences, including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace. Both men are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Monday morning.