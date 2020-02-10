Saskatoon police charge Tyrone James Morin in city's 1st homicide of 2020

The Saskatoon Police Service has charged 22-year-old Tyrone James Morin with the city's first homicide of 2020.

Police were called to a home on the 300 block of Avenue R S. at about 5:30 p.m. CST Sunday.

A 41-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police. He later died in hospital.

Police also charged Morin with robbing another alleged victim, plus two counts of breach of probation.

Morin made his first appearance in provincial court in Saskatoon Monday afternoon. He requested a legal aid lawyer.

The courtroom was largely empty save for media and a cousin of the alleged stabbing victim.

Morin will appear again Thursday morning from jail via a TV link.