Saskatoon councillors vote to bring back paid parking next week

Drivers in Saskatoon's downtown core will likely start paying parking tickets as of next week.

On Tuesday, councillors voted to bring back pay parking and other parking enforcement on Monday, May 25.

The city said it made the decision after the province brought in phase two of the province's Re-open Saskatchewan plan, which allowed retail stores, shopping malls and services like hairdressers to open.

"While the City is doing its part to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon, it also wants to do what it can to boost the economy and support business in our community," read a news release.

Originally, the city had asked that parking be brought back on June 1.

Last week, administration said parking enforcement was necessary to make sure there were enough parking spots for downtown shoppers.

It's estimated the City of Saskatoon lost more than a million dollars in revenue since parking enforcement stopped in March.

During the same period last year, the city collected $1,250,000 in parking revenue. Another $630,000 was generated from parking tickets.

The city did manage to save approximately $145,000 in staff fees as a result of the shutdown.

As well, councillors voted to reinstate the residential parking program, as well as the 72 hour maximum parking time in residential areas.

The city will continue to honour SaskAbilities parking permits.

A special city council meeting will be called later this week to formalize the motion.