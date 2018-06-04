Federal gas tax fund could offset rising property taxes pegged to cover pay-as-you-throw: Clark

Canadian cities are getting double the amount they usually get from the federal Gas Tax Fund and Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark has lots of ideas for how to use it.

"It gives us the ability to deal with everything from new bridges, new roads, transit systems but also... recreation and cultural investments, waste related investments," Clark told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Saskatoon will receive an additional $14 million of funding for 2019-20. It's a one-time transfer to municipalities and the money goes directly to cities rather than first going through the province.

Cities can use the money for anything they need.

I think this is a way to ensure we have shovel ready projects go forward. - Regina Mayor Michael Fougere

One idea that's top of mind for Clark is to address the "chronic under funding"for Saskatoon's waste system, including recycling and composting.

"One of the goals of council has been, how do we fix this system without overburdening property taxes? And I see a real benefit if we can at least take some of that money and use it to offset some of the impacts on property taxes."

Past gas tax funds have helped the city purchase new buses, repair roads, build the new Traffic Bridge and Chief Mistawasis Bridge, and improve water and waste systems.

"We've made the city better with the funding that we've had so far and we will do that with this additional funding; we'll stretch it out as far as we can," Clark said.

'Shovel ready'

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere told The Morning Edition that the additional funding was unexpected.

"It was a surprise, actually, and very good news for taxpayers," Fougere said. "It means that we can use that money to move our projects forward."

Regina will be receiving an additional $12 million, for a total of $24 million.

The federal government already gives $2.2 billion to municipalities from its gas tax revenues — and last week's budget announced they'd be giving cities an additional $2.2 billion.

Fougere said it's also good news that the money is being given directly to cities rather than being funneled through provinces.

"I think this is a way to ensure we have shovel ready projects go forward."