Saskatoon accountant named to Order of Canada

Saskatchewan's newest Order of Canada member says everyone can make their community better in their own unique way.

Shelly Brown was one of 103 people named to various levels of the Order Thursday. Others include artificial intelligence expert Geoffrey Hinton, Indigenous education leader Jo-ann Archibald and food science engineer Levente László Diosady.

Brown, a retired Saskatoon accountant and volunteer, was the only one named from Saskatchewan in this round. She's been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and was a key member of the team that unified a collection of national accounting organizations.

Brown is set to take over next month as chair of the University of Saskatchewan's board of governors. She also serves as chair for the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.

"I think we all have a role to play in building stronger communities. I've always felt strongly about volunteering and giving back to the communities that I've lived and worked in," Brown said.

She said she's received emails and other messages of congratulations. Her sisters have kept her humble, though, with the occasional "jab," Brown said with a laugh.

Brown will travel to Ottawa for the official ceremony at an as-yet-undecided date in the new year. She said she knows several of the other recipients and is looking forward to meeting the others.