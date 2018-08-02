Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra director stabbed in face with blunt end of fork

The director of Saskatoon's symphony was stabbed in the face with the blunt end of a fork in his office on 20th Street.

Saskatoon police said a man walked into the symphony office on Tuesday afternoon. At some point, symphony executive director Mark Turner was stabbed in the face with the blunt end of a fork.

Turner was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

After the attack, police spotted the suspect several blocks away. When the man resisted arrest, a bystander helped the officer take him into custody.

Police said they found hydromorphone and drug paraphernalia on the man. They believe he was intoxicated.

"This is something our officers are facing more and more often — unpredictable and increasingly violent behaviour," read a Facebook post from Saskatoon police. "Unfortunately ... some members of the public can also be victims."

Police said the man also damaged a police car as he was being taken into custody.

Turner declined an interview when contacted by CBC.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, mischief, obstructing an officer and possession of hydromorphone.