How learning English opens doors for newcomers

From street signs to grocery shopping to visiting with neighbours, language is essential to navigating the world.

Imagine moving to a new country where you don't know the language. That is the everyday reality for some newcomers to Canada.

The ability to use English better definitely gives students confidence. - Ling Zhang, ESL instructor at Saskatoon Open Door Society

Syeda Kazmi came to Canada from Pakistan four years ago. She's been learning English through Saskatoon Open Door Society for two years.

"When I first came to Canada, I never talked with anybody, but now I'm very comfortable talking to other people," Kazmi said. "I feel very confident."

She has also taken courses in business and food safety course through Open Door. She said the classes she's taken help her run the store she owns with her husband.

'You really see students blossom'

Kazmi's language teacher is Ling Zhang. Originally from China, Zhang has been teaching English at Open Door Society since 1995.

The language classes us a combination of written and oral exercises, along with practicing conversation with other students.

"You really see students blossom," Zhang said. "Usually when they graduate… you can see they are more willing, more comfortable, expressing themselves, making friends in class. The ability to use English better definitely gives students confidence."

Saskatoon Open Door Society regularly hosts job fairs for its clients and the wider community. (Don Somers/CBC)

There are four components to the Open Door language program: English as a second language classes, language camps, English for employment and conversation circles at 11 locations around the city.

Demand is high for the English classes at the Open Door Society. They run mornings, afternoons and evenings almost every day of the week.

There is currently a waiting list of 40 to 50 people. That's lower than in previous years, said Pat Kuzmik, team leader of the language unit. It peaked at around 200 people a few years ago when they had a lot of refugees from Syria.

Despite the wait list, they're able to place people "almost immediately," Kuzmik said.

Becoming Canadian

Mohamad Alhelal moved to Canada from Syria three years ago and has been taking English classes at Open Door for two years.

He didn't speak any English before he came to Canada. Now, he's applying for Canadian citizenship.

"The class helped me so much," he said. "This is very important here because this is my new country."

In addition to English classes, Saskatoon Open Door society offers support groups for men and women. In this picture from 2016, members of the men’s support program came together for a dinner and evening of culture. (CBC)

Alhelal said learning English helped him find work. Now he's preparing to open his own business. He's also taken advantage of the other services Open Door has to offer.

"When I open my business, I need English."

In addition to English classes, the Open Door Society offers parenting programs, employment services, translation services, support programs for men and women and they help newcomers settle when they first arrive.

Their next event is their 4th annual International Bazaar Art & Craft Show and Sale on Nov. 24 at the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans Hall.

With files from Saskatoon Morning.