'It's definitely emotional:' Saskatoon nurse sends 4-year-old to live with grandmother during COVID-19

It was a hard decision, but one Melissa Bartzen doesn't regret.

The emergency room nurse at Royal University Hospital sent her four-year-old daughter to their lakeside cottage to live with the child's grandmother a little more than a week ago.

Bartzen said the risk of infection is too great to ignore.

"I think, like most people, I wasn't taking it too seriously at first," she said.

"Then everything changed a bit. Everybody was on edge and we started all of this planning for, you know, mass incoming of patients. And I realized that it was quite serious actually."

Bartzen and her husband are both working full-time during the pandemic. She worried that keeping her daughter in her normal private day home was too risky.

"I just felt that the risk of possibly transmitting to the children there, and then also the day home family, it was just too high for me," she said.

So far, she's communicating with her daughter through video chat and hopes to eventually see her from a safe distance.

Still, being separated from her daughter is very difficult.

"It's definitely emotional," she said. "She's starting to ask when she gets to come home and I really don't have a clear answer for her right now. That's really hard with a four-year-old."

On March 20, the provincial government announced it would repurpose some school-based daycare facilities to watch over the children of health care workers and other emergency personnel.

Daycare spaces in schools were closed earlier this month.