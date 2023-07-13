Saskatoon Berries chosen as name for new Western Canadian Baseball League team

The Cobra Chickens, Bridge Pigeons and River Pirates all struck out as potential names for Saskatoon's new baseball team, but the Berries hit a home-run.

After much deliberation and multiple rounds of voting online, the Saskatoon Berries was chosen as the name for the city's new baseball team.

Steve Hildebrand, the senior vice president of the Sask Entertainment Group, said he didn't have a horse in the race and is content with the final result.

"At the end of the day, I was just wanting to see what the public wanted," said Hildebrand.

"I'm looking forward to donning the new jerseys and colours here soon."

Steve Hildebrand, the senior vice president of the Sask Entertainment Group said he didn’t have a horse in the race and is content with the final result. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

Unlike the team name, fans will not have a say in the team colours, mascot and jerseys. Hildebrand said the organization is aiming to unveil more of those components at the end of July, when the U18 provincial championship takes place.

The Berries are set to make the grand entrance into the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) next spring in May. The WCBL is a semi-pro league mostly comprised of collegiate players.

In the meantime, Sask Entertainment Group and Gordie Howe Sports Complex will work on upgrading Cairns Field, where the Berries will be playing.

"We're going to try to make some improvements too, and just try to make sure when people arrive here next spring at the ballpark they're ready, and see some changes, and have some fun and some great family entertainment."

Sask Entertainment Group and Gordie Howe Sports Complex are going to work on upgrading certain parts of the field where the Berries will be playing, Cairns Field. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

Additions he mentioned include new decks past the third baseline, a new infield, batting cages and improvements to the dugouts. Hildebrand said he wants to add to the concession as well, but also make it affordable for fans.

The team already picked Joe Carnahan as head coach of the Berries, and he's now in the process of moving to Saskatoon from Swift Current. He has 20 years of experience in the WCBL with multiple championships under his belt.