Got mushrooms? Leave them be, says Saskatoon expert

While few take issue with the idea of mushrooms sautéed in olive oil, butter and garlic, some people are less enthusiastic about them popping up in great numbers on their well-manicured lawns.

Kenton Lysak, a senior interpreter and mushroom expert with the Meewasin Valley Authority, says his advice is to "let those mushrooms grow."

There has been a bit of a perfect storm for mushrooms in Saskatoon: the spring was dry, but there has been a lot more moisture the year progresses into fall.

Mushrooms of all shapes and sizes are popping up everywhere. Lysak is speaking for the mushrooms, and is asking people to see beauty in fruiting fungus.

You've likely spotted them peeking out along the trails Sprouting out of trees Taking over your lawn. This fall, Saskatoon -- and many parts of the province -- have a bumper crop of mushrooms. Kenton Lysak.is a senior interpreter with the Meewasin Valley Authority. He spoke with Saskatoon Morning's Jennifer Quesnel. 6:38

The case for mushrooms

"Mushrooms are a weird group of creatures that have adapted to all different kinds of niches and habitats," said Lysak.

"I think that we have to remember is everything in Mother Nature has a role and we should respect it."

Lysak said people should think of mushrooms as a recycling system. Instead of doing your lawn harm, they are actually "turning dead material into new fresh nutrients for plants to grow."

"Without mushrooms, we would see a lot more organic waste not being broken down," he said.

You may not like the way they look but mushrooms will make your grass greener.

Mushrooms also have a secret life. Plants, Lysak explained, are able to talk to each other using their roots.

"These little roots of the fungus are connecting plants to each other and they're creating little chemical passageways allowing information to be shared across a huge ecosystem."

Kenton Lysak with the Meewasin Valley Authority suggests that people learn to embrace mushrooms and recognize their benefits. (CBC)

More than 10K types of mushrooms: beware

Still, Lysak concedes that despite the important role mushrooms play in breaking down organic material and helping plants communicate through their network of mycelium, some people may not be able to appreciate their beauty in the middle of a pristine yard.

In that case, Lysak said, just pick them and then wash your hands. The thing you should not do, he said, is eat them "unless you are 100,000 per cent sure it's something edible."

That sort of certainty takes some expertise. There are more than 10,000 types of mushrooms.

One other consideration, if you are a pet owner, and your pet spends time in the yard, the SPCA warns that some mushrooms can be dangerous.