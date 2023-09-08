Saskatoon man arrested, charged with 2nd degree murder in death of Melissa Bear

A 33-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody charged with second-degree murder in the death last month of Melissa Bear.

The Saskatoon Police Service arrested and charged Cary Daniel Bluebell on Sept. 7, after they chased him down on foot, they said in a news release.

Bear, 33, was the city's eighth homicide victim of the year. She died in hospital on Aug. 29. She was taken there after police were called to her home at 1101 St. Paul's Place earlier in the day.

Police did not say how she died.

According to court records, Bluebell was charged with assaulting Bear on Aug. 16. He was supposed to be in court on that charge on Aug. 29 — the day that Bear died.

Bluebell is expected to be in court Monday.