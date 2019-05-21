Man taken to hospital after late morning motorcycle crash in Saskatoon

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Saskatoon on Tuesday morning.

Emergency workers were called to the scene, near the Circle Drive overpass on Eighth Street E., just after 8 a.m. CST, according to a fire department news release.

Fire crews found a damaged motorcycle and a man who needed medical attention.

They cleaned up the scene and now the Saskatoon Police Service is investigating.