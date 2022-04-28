Saskatoon mosque planning fundraising to pay for bigger space

A mosque in Saskatoon is planning a fundraising campaign to help move from its current location because there is not enough room.

The mosque is able to serve 1,000 people at the current Copland Crescent location, but there is not enough space for parking.

The new mosque will be located on Patience Lake Road beside the south Costco.

Areeba Bilal is a volunteer with the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan (IAS).

"These sacred places are not just places of worship, it transcends beyond religious activity," says Bilal.

The design shows more parking spaces for the new build than at the current Copland Crescent location. (Islamic Association of Saskatchewan)

Bilal hopes people can see why the move is important for the community. The plans for the new mosque include a school, a community centre and a seniors home.

"It's important to understand it's not just for the Muslim community itself, it's also there for the wider community," Bilal said.

The new mosque will be located at Patience Lake Road near the south Costco in Saskatoon. (Islamic Association of Saskatchewan)

Many of the members of the IAS are volunteers, which Bilal says has been challenging.

Bilal said one of the initiatives during Ramadan is giving iftar, the meal that breaks the fast. He said 400 people have been coming to the mosque daily for those meals.

"The biggest thing we want to do is try to get to people to see the need for it," said Bilal.

Plans for a new location are still in the initial stages. IAS hopes to break ground in 2024, starting with the mosque and community centre.