Saskatoon Meewasin final byelection polls open Monday

A month-long byelection campaign will come to a close Monday as the final votes are cast to determine which candidate will take over as the MLA for the constituency of Saskatoon Meewasin MLA.

Five candidates are hoping to take the seat once held by former NDP leader Ryan Meili, who announced his plan to step down as the party's leader in February, sparking the byelection called by Premier Scott Moe on Aug. 29.

The candidates listed on the ballots include:

Jacklin Andrews — Saskatchewan Green Party.

Mark Friesen — Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan.

Kim Groff — Saskatchewan Party.

Nathaniel Teed — New Democratic Party.

Jeff Walters — Saskatchewan Liberal Party.

Those looking to vote Monday need to make sure they're registered at their current address.

There are 12,292 registered voters in the constituency, 270 of whom requested mail-in ballots.

Those voters will have received a voter information card in the mail, by text or by email with information including where to find the nearest polling station.

Information on polling stations can also be found on the Elections Saskatchewan website.

Advanced polls opened on Tuesday and continued through to Saturday garnering nearly 2,600 votes.

A look at the candidates

Nathaniel Teed is looking to hold onto the Saskatoon Meewasin seat for the Saskatchewan NDP, previously held by his predecessor.

He's focused on cost-of-living concerns and increasing support in the health care and education sectors.

The Saskatchewan Party's candidate, Kim Groff, is hoping to improve on the results from his 2020 race when he came second to NDP's Betty Nippi-Albright for Saskatoon Centre.

He said he's focused on giving residents of Saskatoon Meewasin a voice in government rather than with another party.

Jeff Walters is putting the Saskatchewan Liberal Party back on the ballot after five years with the message that people do not have to vote for the two established parties.

Walters said this byelection builds momentum for the Liberal Party.

The Green Party candidate, Jacklin Andrews said he's put his focus on climate change.

Mark Friesen, a former federal candidate for the People's Party of Canada in Saskatoon, is running under the Buffalo Party banner.

Friesen has voiced his dissent for the COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations during the pandemic.