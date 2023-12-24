Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark recaps 2023 as 2nd term comes to a close

Charlie Clark has been a part of Saskatoon council for about 17 years — nearly eight of them as Saskatoon's mayor. During his two terms as mayor, the city has opened the Remai Modern Art Gallery and, more recently, laid the groundwork for a potential downtown entertainment centre.

However, there are some projects he wishes would have gone better.

In a year-end interview with CBC News, Clark said he would have liked if the city could have successfully created a more co-ordinated system to care for people struggling with homelessness, addiction and mental-health challenges.

Homelessness is an issue that's recently been exacerbated by changes including the closing of the emergency shelters at the Lighthouse Supported Living. And with a lack of shelters, people with complex needs have been relying on police cells.

"It's been not something I'm proud of �— that in some ways a lot of those challenges have become harder and families losing people to overdose and some of the impacts of those things on families," he said.

Despite that, he says he's proud both the police and fire departments have shifted into proactive roles.

LISTEN | Fire department among those calling on Saskatchewan government for support for vulnerable populations: Saskatoon Morning 10:21 Fire department among groups calling on the province to do more to help people living on the streets In the last three years the fire department has found more than a thousand homeless encampments throughout the city. Guest host Theresa Kliem speaks with fire chief Morgan Hack about the situation.

Clark says there's a lack of supportive housing for people who are trying to transition into housing in the city. And while the city has sought federal help, he added "it's time for the city to start to pay for and run that kind of housing in the community."

According to Clark, the city's tax base isn't big enough to address the need, so even if the city had the money to make changes, it would have to be integrated into the larger provincial system.

WATCH | Charlie Clark sits down with CBC about 2023 and his thoughts on big projects and bike lanes: Looking back at 2023 with Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark Duration 27:10 Saskatoon's mayor is in the final year of his current 4-year term. He sat down with CBC's Dayne Patterson to reflect on 2023.

Budget pressures

CBC's interview with Clark took place about two weeks after Saskatoon city council settled on a six per cent tax hike at the end of its budget deliberations.

The Saskatoon Public Library budget narrowly passed on a six-to-five vote. Some councillors questioned whether the new Central Library project downtown should continue as scheduled.

Clark says it shouldn't be postponed because waiting for a healthier budget could drive up the cost.

The Downtown Event and Entertainment Centre project has made incremental progress, though Clark says construction is at least a year off. They're preparing for when funding becomes available, he says, and considering what type of revenue the arena might bring in.

It, too, will be more expensive the longer it's delayed, Clark says, adding that if it isn't built, the city will have to spend money to renovate the existing infrastructure, like the SaskTel Centre.

"There's a high cost to doing nothing," Clark said.

"It's not between spending money on this or being able to save a whole bunch of money, because the existing facility is not going to be able to continue to bring in those international concerts and events."

An artistic illustration of what a future downtown event centre could look like in the parking lot north of the Midtown Shopping Centre in Saskatoon. (City of Saskatoon)

Bike Lane Charlie

Clark considers his nickname "Bike Lane Charlie" both in a positive and negative light.

He pumped his fist in the air and pitched a "that's great," imitating how school children respond to the name. Others say it's a political epithet favoured by those opposed to bike lanes.

"The way that cycling or active transportation infrastructure has become a lightning rod, an 'us-versus-them' in the community, I would say, is something that I find unfortunate," he said.

"The controversy around bike lanes, I have found pretty frustrating at times because we want to just make sure that this city is safe for everyone."

He says the city puts more money into transportation than into pedestrian and cycling infrastructure — and the projects that do move forward are quickly targeted.

Despite that, he says, there have been successful projects, including park trails and multi-use paths near Evergreen. On Dec. 20, council voted in favour of a bike lane on Avenue C.

Third term ahead?

Clark's office is decorated with mementos and gifts from his nearly two terms in office: a mini hockey stick in remembrance of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team; a golden-winged trophy from the 2017 Diva Awards engraved with the words "Fiercest Ally"; a Métis sash neatly folded beside ranks of standing plaques. An eagle feather, a gift from a tribal chief, sits in a wooden box on his desk.

He hasn't decided whether he will push for a third term in office and add to his collection.

"There's lots to consider, including with my family and so on, so, I haven't made a final call," he said.

Instead, Clark says, he is focused on completing his most recent term before considering running in the November 2024 election .

WATCH | Charlie Clark speaks with media after winning the 2020 municipal election: Charlie Clark gives his victory speech after he is re-elected mayor of Saskatoon Duration 6:08 Re-elected Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says he’s honoured so many people trudged through the snow to cast ballots in his name.

When asked about previous mayors he would like to be compared with, Clark says he would choose Clifford Wright.

"He was somebody who was very connected to people and built a lot of strong relationships," he said.

In turn, he wants to be remembered as someone who connected the community, rather than for specific projects.

"This question of a legacy is more about are we creating the conditions for our city to be one that helps all people really become who they want to be in a city, and where all young people feel like there's a chance for them to succeed from all backgrounds," he said.