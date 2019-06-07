Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark hopes to announce new COVID-19 plan by end of week

Charlie Clark says he's concerned about new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon and is looking to see what the City of Saskatoon can do to slow them down.

On Tuesday night, Clark sent out a series of Twitter posts, stating that he had been speaking with a wide range of groups, including medical personnel and the business sector.

"I have been working with a range of groups to determine what targeted interventions will have the greatest impact in stopping the spread of COVID, and what is in the power of the City to implement," read one of the posts.

"This is of the utmost urgency and I am hoping to announce a plan publicly by the end of this week."

At a city committee meeting on Monday, councillors asked administration to draft a report that looks at what role the city could play in limiting the spread of COVID-19.

In that meeting, city manager Jeff Jorgenson and Mayor Clark both said that the City was limited in its powers regarding COVID-19 restrictions and felt it was best to follow the province's lead on the matter.

1. The escalating covid cases in Saskatoon are of great concern to me. I have been working with a range of groups to determine what targeted interventions will have the greatest impact in stopping the spread of covid, and what is in the power of the City to implement. —@charlieclarkyxe

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in the Saskatoon region. On Tuesday, there were 826 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, which continues to be the highest region in the province.

On Tuesday night, Clark also tweeted out a Top 10 list of community transmission locations released by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The list, which excluded household and close contact transmission included recreational facilities (ice rinks, bingo halls, bowling alleys), gatherings (weddings, funerals) and group homes, shelters and outreach programs.

The provincial government is expected to release further COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday afternoon.